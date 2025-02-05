Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $755.70 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Value

With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.36%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.67%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 44.80% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, World Kinect Corp (WKC) accounts for about 1.83% of total assets, followed by Stonex Group Inc (SNEX) and Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH).

The top 10 holdings account for about 13.88% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XSVM seeks to match the performance of the S&P 600 HIGH MOMENTUM VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P 600 High Momentum Value Index is composed of securities with strong value characteristics selected from the Russell 2000 Index.

The ETF has added about 1.05% so far this year and it's up approximately 6.12% in the last one year (as of 02/05/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $51.30 and $60.64.

The ETF has a beta of 1.24 and standard deviation of 22.98% for the trailing three-year period. With about 121 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XSVM is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) track a similar index. While Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $16.03 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $32.03 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

