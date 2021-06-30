Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) was launched on 02/22/2008, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $705.42 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.48%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 26.50% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) accounts for about 2.96% of total assets, followed by Macy's Inc (M) and Core-Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 16.22% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RWJ seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Small Cap Index before fees and expenses. The OFI Revenue Weighted Small Cap Index is constructed by re-weighting the constituent securities of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

The ETF return is roughly 48.85% so far this year and was up about 121.15% in the last one year (as of 06/30/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $52.08 and $126.04.

The ETF has a beta of 1.50 and standard deviation of 34.11% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 600 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWJ is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $70.06 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF has $71.24 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

