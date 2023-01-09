Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/01/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $294.40 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Value

There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.37%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) accounts for about 1.90% of total assets, followed by Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) and Mercer International Inc (MERC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 14.7% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RZV seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

The ETF return is roughly 4.47% so far this year and is down about -5.46% in the last one year (as of 01/09/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $76.31 and $99.34.

The ETF has a beta of 1.44 and standard deviation of 36.55% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 169 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RZV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) and the Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF (VBR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $12.21 billion in assets, Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF has $24.32 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

