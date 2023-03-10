Should Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $212.32 million, making it one of the smaller ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.71%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 30.30% of the portfolio. Materials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) accounts for about 3.15% of total assets, followed by United States Steel Corp (X) and Avnet Inc (AVT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 23.23% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMVM seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 HIGH MOMENTUM VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 High Momentum Value Index is composed of securities with strong value characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.

The ETF has added roughly 2.79% so far this year and is down about -1.09% in the last one year (as of 03/10/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $38.33 and $49.65.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 32.25% for the trailing three-year period. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XMVM is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.71 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $15.98 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM): ETF Research Reports

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.