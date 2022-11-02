Should Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $208.42 million, making it one of the smaller ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.87%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 33.10% of the portfolio. Materials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/the (GT) accounts for about 3.15% of total assets, followed by United States Steel Corp (X) and Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF).

The top 10 holdings account for about 22.05% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMVM seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 HIGH MOMENTUM VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 High Momentum Value Index is composed of securities with strong value characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.

The ETF has lost about -8.76% so far this year and is down about -5.81% in the last one year (as of 11/02/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $38.33 and $50.28.

The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 32.61% for the trailing three-year period. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XMVM is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $12.98 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $15.69 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.