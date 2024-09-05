Should Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $244.48 million, making it one of the smaller ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.28%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 37.20% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) accounts for about 2.60% of total assets, followed by Avnet Inc (AVT) and Pbf Energy Inc (PBF).

The top 10 holdings account for about 20.16% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMVM seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 HIGH MOMENTUM VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 High Momentum Value Index is composed of securities with strong value characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.

The ETF has gained about 7.89% so far this year and is up roughly 13.18% in the last one year (as of 09/05/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $42.65 and $56.52.

The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 22.38% for the trailing three-year period. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XMVM is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.20 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $17.22 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

