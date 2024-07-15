Should Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/01/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $4.92 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Blend

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.07%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 33.80% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) accounts for about 4.25% of total assets, followed by Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) and Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 29.04% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMHQ seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 QUALITY INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Quality Index is designed to provide equal-weighted exposure to approximately 800 securities of medium-sized companies in the larger US equity market.

The ETF has gained about 18.49% so far this year and was up about 27.88% in the last one year (as of 07/15/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $75.71 and $110.05.

The ETF has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 21.31% for the trailing three-year period. With about 79 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XMHQ is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $65.41 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $86.24 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

