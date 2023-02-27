Should Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/01/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $441.67 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Blend

Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.61%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 25.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) accounts for about 3.31% of total assets, followed by Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) and Hubbell Inc (HUBB).

The top 10 holdings account for about 21.63% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMHQ seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 QUALITY INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Quality Index is designed to provide equal-weighted exposure to approximately 800 securities of medium-sized companies in the larger US equity market.

The ETF has gained about 6.90% so far this year and is up roughly 1.41% in the last one year (as of 02/27/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $62.01 and $78.70.

The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 28.81% for the trailing three-year period. With about 82 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XMHQ is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $52.73 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $68.40 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

