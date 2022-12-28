Should Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/01/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $353.06 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Blend

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.70%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 27.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) accounts for about 3.23% of total assets, followed by Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) and Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 24.31% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMHQ seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 QUALITY INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Quality Index is designed to provide equal-weighted exposure to approximately 800 securities of medium-sized companies in the larger US equity market.

The ETF has lost about -11.79% so far this year and is down about -11.13% in the last one year (as of 12/28/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $62.01 and $81.30.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 28.66% for the trailing three-year period. With about 80 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XMHQ is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard MidCap ETF (VO) and the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap ETF has $49.63 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF has $63.47 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

