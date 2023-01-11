Should Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.04 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Growth

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.33%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 22.10% of the portfolio. Financials and Real Estate round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) accounts for about 4.76% of total assets, followed by Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) and Life Storage Inc (LSI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 27.41% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMMO seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 MOMENTUM INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index is composed of securities with strong growth characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.

The ETF has gained about 1.25% so far this year and is down about -12.45% in the last one year (as of 01/11/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $68.65 and $89.62.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 29.21% for the trailing three-year period. With about 77 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XMMO is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (VOT) and the iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF (IWP) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF has $9.56 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF has $12.08 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

