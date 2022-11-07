Should Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.02 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Growth

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.33%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.35%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 22.10% of the portfolio. Financials and Real Estate round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) accounts for about 4.76% of total assets, followed by Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) and Life Storage Inc (LSI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 27.41% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMMO seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 MOMENTUM INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index is composed of securities with strong growth characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.

The ETF has lost about -12.86% so far this year and is down about -16.39% in the last one year (as of 11/07/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $68.65 and $96.52.

The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 28.84% for the trailing three-year period. With about 77 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XMMO is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (VOT) and the iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF (IWP) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF has $9.10 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF has $11.42 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

