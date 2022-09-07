Should Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $952.25 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Growth

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.33%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 25.20% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) accounts for about 4.42% of total assets, followed by Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) and Life Storage Inc (LSI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 28.22% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMMO seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 MOMENTUM INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index is composed of securities with strong growth characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.

The ETF has lost about -15.71% so far this year and is down about -12.57% in the last one year (as of 09/07/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $70.20 and $96.52.

The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 28.23% for the trailing three-year period. With about 78 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XMMO is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (VOT) and the iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF (IWP) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF has $9.55 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF has $11.82 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



