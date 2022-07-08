Should Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $821.90 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Growth

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.33%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.06%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 25.20% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) accounts for about 3.86% of total assets, followed by Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) and Camden Property Trust (CPT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 26.81% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

XMMO seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 MOMENTUM INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index is composed of securities with strong growth characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.

The ETF has lost about -19.57% so far this year and is down about -13.48% in the last one year (as of 07/08/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $70.20 and $96.52.

The ETF has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 28.03% for the trailing three-year period. With about 79 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XMMO is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (VOT) and the iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF (IWP) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF has $9.29 billion in assets, iShares Russell MidCap Growth ETF has $11.66 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

