Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 02/22/2008, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $437.76 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.18%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 22.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Td Synnex Corp (SNX) accounts for about 3.06% of total assets, followed by Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) and Pbf Energy Inc (PBF).

The top 10 holdings account for about 18.78% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RWK seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P MidCap 400 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has added roughly 3.74% so far this year and was up about 0.66% in the last one year (as of 05/01/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $74.40 and $98.46.

The ETF has a beta of 1.31 and standard deviation of 25.96% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 402 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWK is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.68 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $15.84 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

