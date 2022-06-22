Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $328.59 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.27%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 21.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) accounts for about 2.45% of total assets, followed by Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) and Jabil Inc (JBL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 16.35% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RWK seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P MidCap 400 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has lost about -17.13% so far this year and is down about -9.39% in the last one year (as of 06/22/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $76.65 and $96.56.

The ETF has a beta of 1.30 and standard deviation of 31.23% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 392 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWK is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $12.39 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $14.71 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.