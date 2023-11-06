Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) was launched on 02/22/2008, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $532.21 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 21.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Td Synnex Corp (SNX) accounts for about 2.88% of total assets, followed by Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) and Jabil Inc (JBL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 17.73% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RWK seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P MidCap 400 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has added about 9.69% so far this year and is up roughly 15.22% in the last one year (as of 11/06/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $83.10 and $100.60.

The ETF has a beta of 1.32 and standard deviation of 23.11% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 401 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWK is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $11.58 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $14.84 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

