Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 02/22/2008, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $390.14 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.89%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 21.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) accounts for about 2.07% of total assets, followed by Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) and Autonation Inc (AN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 15.67% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RWK seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P MidCap 400 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has lost about -4.52% so far this year and was up about 16.34% in the last one year (as of 02/14/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $77.50 and $96.56.

The ETF has a beta of 1.38 and standard deviation of 29.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 399 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWK is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $14.84 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $15.71 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.