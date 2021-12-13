Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $407.17 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.82%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 22.10% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) accounts for about 2.07% of total assets, followed by Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) and Autonation Inc (AN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 15.67% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RWK seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The OFI Revenue Weighted Mid Cap Index is constructed by re-weighting the constituent securities of the S&P MidCap 400 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

The ETF has added roughly 33.95% so far this year and was up about 32.23% in the last one year (as of 12/13/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $69.36 and $96.56.

The ETF has a beta of 1.39 and standard deviation of 30% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 399 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWK is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard MidCap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell MidCap Value ETF has $15 billion in assets, Vanguard MidCap Value ETF has $15.47 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

