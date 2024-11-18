Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) was launched on 03/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $283.40 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Value

Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.88%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 23.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Avnet Inc (AVT) accounts for about 2.76% of total assets, followed by Td Synnex Corp (SNX) and Mastec Inc (MTZ).

The top 10 holdings account for about 23.25% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RFV seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

The ETF return is roughly 7.32% so far this year and was up about 22.18% in the last one year (as of 11/18/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $102.76 and $127.28.

The ETF has a beta of 1.34 and standard deviation of 22.19% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 88 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RFV is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.76 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $18.22 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

