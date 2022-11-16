Should Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.59 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.53%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 20% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Walmart Inc (WMT) accounts for about 4.12% of total assets, followed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 24.17% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RWL seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Large Cap Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed by using a rules-based methodology that re-weights the constituent securities of the S&P 500 Index according to the revenue earned by the companies in the parent index- subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.

The ETF has lost about -3.75% so far this year and is down about -1.08% in the last one year (as of 11/16/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $67.11 and $82.04.

The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 24.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 504 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RWL is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.86 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $103.84 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

