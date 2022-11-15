Should Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $3.58 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.09%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 31.10% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Cigna Corp (CI) accounts for about 2.38% of total assets, followed by Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B).

The top 10 holdings account for about 17.97% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RPV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.

The ETF has lost about -0.45% so far this year and is up about 0.22% in the last one year (as of 11/15/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $69.84 and $88.24.

The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 32.21% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 122 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RPV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.53 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $103.44 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

