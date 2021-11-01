Should Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) was launched on 03/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2.75 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.68%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 44.30% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) accounts for about 2.28% of total assets, followed by Unum Group (UNM) and Ford Motor Co (F).

The top 10 holdings account for about 18.92% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RPV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P 500 companies with strong value characteristics as selected by S&P. As of December 31, 2010, the S&P 500 Pure Value Index included 126 of the constituents that comprise the S&P 500.

The ETF return is roughly 32.37% so far this year and is up about 62.03% in the last one year (as of 11/01/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $51.51 and $82.01.

The ETF has a beta of 1.34 and standard deviation of 31.28% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 120 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RPV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $56.53 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $87.19 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.