Should Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/17/2011.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.38 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.36%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.09%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 26.90% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) accounts for about 2.09% of total assets, followed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) and Cigna Corp (CI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 18.56% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

SPGP seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 GROWTH AT A REASONABLE PRICE IDX before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Growth at a Reasonable Price Index is composed of securities with strong growth characteristics selected from the Russell Top 200 Index.

The ETF has lost about -13.90% so far this year and is down about -9.71% in the last one year (as of 10/31/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $74.83 and $97.61.

The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 28.64% for the trailing three-year period. With about 76 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SPGP is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $69.58 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $153.17 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



