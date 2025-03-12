Should Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/24/2003.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $73.03 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.76%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 15.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) accounts for about 0.26% of total assets, followed by Jabil Inc (JBL) and Broadcom Inc (AVGO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 2.39% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

RSP seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index.

The ETF has lost about -1.91% so far this year and is up roughly 4.50% in the last one year (as of 03/12/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $159.21 and $187.62.

The ETF has a beta of 1.06 and standard deviation of 16.25% for the trailing three-year period. With about 508 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RSP is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $585.78 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $593.64 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.