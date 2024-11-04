Should Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2017.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $5.22 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 26.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Meta Platforms Inc (META) accounts for about 5.32% of total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) and Costco Wholesale Corp (COST).

The top 10 holdings account for about 42.33% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

OMFL seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 1000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 1000 Index, which measures the performance of the 1,000 largest-capitalization companies in the United States.

The ETF return is roughly 4.04% so far this year and was up about 21.17% in the last one year (as of 11/04/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $45.18 and $55.23.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 17.34% for the trailing three-year period. With about 251 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, OMFL is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $141.16 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $295.68 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

