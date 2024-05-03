Should Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2017.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $6.13 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. Compared to value stocks, growth stocks are a safer bet in a strong bull market, but don't perform as strongly in almost all other financial environments.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 20.80% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) accounts for about 1.10% of total assets, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) and Western Digital Corp (WDC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 8.59% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

OMFL seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 1000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 1000 Index, which measures the performance of the 1,000 largest-capitalization companies in the United States.

The ETF has gained about 2.29% so far this year and was up about 12.24% in the last one year (as of 05/03/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $43.21 and $55.23.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 17.55% for the trailing three-year period. With about 376 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, OMFL is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $114.78 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $248.73 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

