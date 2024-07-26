Should Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) was launched on 10/13/2020, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $651.72 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 39.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) accounts for about 3.54% of total assets, followed by Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) and Tractor Supply Co (TSCO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 20.96% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

QQQJ seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ NEXT GENERATION 100 INDEX before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index comprises of securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

The ETF has gained about 4.39% so far this year and was up about 5.87% in the last one year (as of 07/26/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $22.71 and $29.39.

The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 22.98% for the trailing three-year period. With about 105 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, QQQJ is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $129.36 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $278.99 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

