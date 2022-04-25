Should Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 10/13/2020, the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $904.62 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.15%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 36% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Trade Desk Inc/the (TTD) accounts for about 2.31% of total assets, followed by Cerner Corp (CERN) and Expedia Group Inc (EXPE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 17.73% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

QQQJ seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ NEXT GENERATION 100 INDEX before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index comprises of securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

The ETF has lost about -20.30% so far this year and is down about -18.35% in the last one year (as of 04/25/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $26.09 and $36.23.

The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 22.76% for the trailing three-year period. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, QQQJ is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $75.28 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $174.71 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.