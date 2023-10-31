Should Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 09/15/2005, the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $577.79 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.52%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.02%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 20.40% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 4.20% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH).

The top 10 holdings account for about 27.68% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

PFM seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend-paying companies which have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

The ETF has lost about -0.91% so far this year and is up about 1.31% in the last one year (as of 10/31/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.78 and $39.21.

The ETF has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 14.41% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 407 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PFM is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has $46.32 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $94.92 billion. VYM has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

