Should Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/25/2024, the Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Inspire. It has amassed assets over $325.13 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.25%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 25.50% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) accounts for about 6.88% of total assets, followed by Palantir Techn-A (PLTR) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 26.71% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

PTL seeks to match the performance of the INSPIRE 500 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Inspire 500 Index is a market cap weighted, annually reconstituted index comprised of the stock of the 500 largest United States companies with Inspire Impact Scores greater than or equal to zero.

The ETF return is roughly 3.68% so far this year and it's up approximately 13.94% in the last one year (as of 05/30/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $181.36 and $226.76.

The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 19.65% for the trailing three-year period. With about 454 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Inspire 500 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PTL is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) track a similar index. While SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $598.75 billion in assets, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $645.38 billion. SPY has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VOO charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

