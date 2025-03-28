Should Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Inspire 500 ETF (PTL), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/25/2024.

The fund is sponsored by Inspire. It has amassed assets over $281.24 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 22.70% of the portfolio. Industrials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) accounts for about 6.29% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Home Depot Inc (HD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 21.61% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

PTL seeks to match the performance of the INSPIRE 500 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Inspire 500 Index is a market cap weighted, annually reconstituted index comprised of the stock of the 500 largest United States companies with Inspire Impact Scores greater than or equal to zero.

The ETF has lost about -2.24% so far this year and was up about 0% in the last one year (as of 03/28/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $189.55 and $226.76.

With about 498 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Inspire 500 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PTL is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) track a similar index. While SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $588.02 billion in assets, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $595.24 billion. SPY has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VOO charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inspire 500 ETF (PTL): ETF Research Reports

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.