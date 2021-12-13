Should Income Investors Look At Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Tredegar's shares on or after the 16th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tredegar stock has a trailing yield of around 4.2% on the current share price of $11.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Tredegar's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Tredegar generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 54% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:TG Historic Dividend December 13th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Tredegar's earnings per share have dropped 13% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Tredegar has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is Tredegar an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Tredegar paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Tredegar from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Tredegar, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Tredegar (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

