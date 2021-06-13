Should Income Investors Look At Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Tootsie Roll Industries' shares before the 17th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.35 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Tootsie Roll Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $34.71. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Tootsie Roll Industries's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 42% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Tootsie Roll Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Tootsie Roll Industries's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Tootsie Roll Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Tootsie Roll Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Tootsie Roll Industries today.

While it's tempting to invest in Tootsie Roll Industries for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tootsie Roll Industries you should be aware of.

