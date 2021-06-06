Should Income Investors Look At The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Williams Companies' shares before the 10th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.41 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.64 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Williams Companies has a trailing yield of approximately 5.9% on its current stock price of $27.95. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Williams Companies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Williams Companies can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Williams Companies distributed an unsustainably high 170% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 82% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's good to see that while Williams Companies's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:WMB Historic Dividend June 6th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Williams Companies's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Williams Companies has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Williams Companies? Williams Companies has been growing its earnings per share nicely, although judging by the difference between its profit and cashflow payout ratios, the company might have reported some write-offs over the last year. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Williams Companies today.

So if you want to do more digging on Williams Companies, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Williams Companies and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

