Should Income Investors Look At Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 29th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of February.

Texas Instruments's upcoming dividend is US$1.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Texas Instruments has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $172.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Texas Instruments's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Texas Instruments paid out 67% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Texas Instruments generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 64% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:TXN Historic Dividend January 25th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Texas Instruments's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Texas Instruments has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Texas Instruments has delivered 24% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Texas Instruments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Texas Instruments is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Texas Instruments has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Texas Instruments has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

