Should Income Investors Look At Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Philip Morris International's shares on or after the 22nd of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Philip Morris International has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current share price of $94.38. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Philip Morris International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Philip Morris International can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 84% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 72% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Philip Morris International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PM Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Philip Morris International earnings per share are up 5.4% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Philip Morris International has delivered 6.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Philip Morris International for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Philip Morris International paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, Philip Morris International looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Philip Morris International's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Philip Morris International and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

