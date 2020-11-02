Should Income Investors Look At PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 6th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

PetMed Express's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PetMed Express has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $29.58. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. PetMed Express paid out 73% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PetMed Express generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 66% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PETS Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, PetMed Express's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. PetMed Express has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. PetMed Express has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PetMed Express? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see PetMed Express's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 73% and 66% respectively. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for PetMed Express and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

