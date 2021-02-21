Should Income Investors Look At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of March.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's upcoming dividend is US$0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.27 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $96.23. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hyster-Yale Materials Handling generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Hyster-Yale Materials Handling paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HY Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's 24% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last eight years, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.0% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.