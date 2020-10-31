Should Income Investors Look At Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 5th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

Heidrick & Struggles International's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Heidrick & Struggles International has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $22.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Heidrick & Struggles International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Heidrick & Struggles International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Heidrick & Struggles International reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Fortunately, it paid out only 35% of its free cash flow in the past year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HSII Historic Dividend October 31st 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Heidrick & Struggles International reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Heidrick & Struggles International has delivered 1.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Heidrick & Struggles International is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Has Heidrick & Struggles International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Heidrick & Struggles International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Heidrick & Struggles International that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

