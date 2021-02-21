Should Income Investors Look At Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 26th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Corteva's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.52 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Corteva has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $45.47. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Corteva's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Corteva paid out more than half (53%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 24% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CTVA Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Corteva earnings per share are up 7.9% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Corteva's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were two years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Corteva an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Corteva paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Corteva from a dividend perspective.

So while Corteva looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Corteva has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

