Should Income Investors Look At Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 6th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

Carriage Services's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.35 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Carriage Services has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $25.81. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Carriage Services paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 9.2% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Carriage Services's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CSV Historic Dividend November 1st 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Carriage Services's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.3% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Carriage Services has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Carriage Services for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Carriage Services, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Carriage Services that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

