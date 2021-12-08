Should Income Investors Look At Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Camping World Holdings' shares before the 13th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.38 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Camping World Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of $41.25. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Camping World Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Camping World Holdings paid out just 7.2% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 6.8% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Camping World Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:CWH Historic Dividend December 8th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Camping World Holdings's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 69% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Camping World Holdings has delivered an average of 44% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Camping World Holdings? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Camping World Holdings is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Camping World Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

