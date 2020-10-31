Should Income Investors Look At BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 5th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of November.

BCB Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.56 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that BCB Bancorp has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of $9.09. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether BCB Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BCB Bancorp paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:BCBP Historic Dividend October 31st 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see BCB Bancorp earnings per share are up 4.6% per annum over the last five years.

BCB Bancorp also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, BCB Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.6% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is BCB Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

However if you're still interested in BCB Bancorp as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with BCB Bancorp. We've identified 2 warning signs with BCB Bancorp (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

