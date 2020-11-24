Should Income Investors Look At ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 30th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

ACNB's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ACNB has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of $26.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. ACNB paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:ACNB Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see ACNB earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, ACNB has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is ACNB worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you're not too concerned about ACNB's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for ACNB you should be aware of.

