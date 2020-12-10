Should I Use My Credit Card To Pay For My Student Loans?

If you’ve ever found yourself in a financial bind, you know that staying afloat by charging expenses to a credit card is a common go-to. When payday isn’t until next week and your bank account is cleaned out, that plastic in your wallet can end up being the only way to keep food on your table.

So why can’t the same approach work for student loan payments?

It’s an interesting idea—and technically, it can be done—but there are a few good reasons why you might want to consider other options. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Pay Student Loans with a Credit Card

Federal and most private student loan providers don’t let borrowers make payments directly with a credit card. The private lenders that allow credit card payments also may charge a transaction fee, which will add to the cost of your loan payment.

What’s more, if you can’t repay the credit card bill in full, you’ll be charged interest on the unpaid amount. In effect, you would be paying double interest—both from the student loan servicer and the credit card provider.

The upside to using a credit card is that you may earn cash-back rewards or points on the student loan payment. However, you’re unlikely to outearn the fee associated with using a credit card. If the credit card has a sign-up bonus with a minimum spend requirement, using the card to pay for your student loans can make it easier to reach that goal. Do the math and make sure the benefits outweigh the cost of using a credit card for student loans.

Here are some other ways you may be able to use a credit card—perhaps indirectly—to pay for your student loans.

Use a Third-Party Provider

Some payment processing services will turn your credit card payment into a check they will send directly to your servicer, but you’ll have to pay for it. One third-party service, Plastiq, typically charges a 2.85% fee. If the payment is $500, for example, you’ll incur a $14.25 fee from Plastiq.

Transfer Your Balance to a Card with 0% APR

Some credit card providers will let borrowers transfer their student loan balance onto a credit card. If you can find a provider that does this and offers a 0% APR introductory period, you could potentially save money on interest.

Most of these cards, however, charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5%. If you transfer $5,000 at 3%, you’d be charged a $150 transfer fee. If you find a card with a 0% APR offer on balance transfers, call the provider and ask if student loans will count toward the balance transfer.

Take Out a Cash Advance

A cash advance is when you use your credit card to receive cash from a bank branch or ATM. You can then deposit the cash in your bank account and use it to pay your student loans.

The APR on a cash advance is often higher than the purchase APR, at an average of 21.2%. Plus, you often have to pay a cash advance fee, either 3% or 5% of the total. If you took out a $1,000 cash advance, you could pay between $30 and $50 in fees. Card companies also typically don’t offer a grace period on cash advances, which means you’ll incur interest as soon as you take out the advance.

Only Use Credit Cards as a Last Resort

Credit cards are a type of revolving debt, so there’s no fixed payoff timeline. If you only make the minimum payment, you could end up paying hundreds of dollars in interest charges. If you put a $500 student loan payment on a credit card with 17% APR and a $15 minimum payment, it would take you 46 months to repay the balance in full. This would cost you $181.48 in interest.

If you used the card to pay for $1,500 in student loan payments and only made the minimum payment, you would end up paying $1,565.90 in interest. Remember, this would be on top of the interest you already paid the student loan servicer. Unless you’re at risk of missing your payment, consider using a credit card only as a last resort.

Using a credit card for student loan payments also could increase your credit utilization, which is the current balance divided by the total credit limit. The credit utilization ratio makes up 30% of your credit score, so it could have a huge impact on your finances if mismanaged.

Alternatives to a Credit Card for Paying Federal Student Loans

Borrowers having trouble paying their federal student loans should consider these alternatives before using a credit card.

Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) Plans

With IDR plans, your monthly payments are tied to your income. In fact, you’ll pay no more than 20% of your discretionary income each month—what you have left after paying for necessities like food and rent. The remaining balance on your student loans will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years.

There are four types of IDR plans:

IDR plans are available to borrowers with the following types of loans:

You can use the Federal Student Aid Loan Simulator to see how your payment may change based on the type of plan you choose. Borrowers can always pay more than the minimum payment, and can switch back to the standard repayment plan any time.

If you have $50,000 in graduate PLUS Loans, the minimum payment on a 10-year standard plan would be $538 a month. Under an income-driven repayment plan, monthly payment is based on income, family size, plan type and whether you’re married and the government takes the spouse’s income into account. You may pay as little as $0 a month if you don’t earn any income.

Student Loan Deferment or Forbearance

Federal loans also have deferment and forbearance options that let you skip payments for a

year at a time, up to three years in total. Loans that are in forbearance will still accrue interest, while you may not have to pay interest for certain types of loans in deferment. It is much easier to be approved for forbearance than for deferment, as there are specific circumstances you must prove apply before you can qualify for deferment.

The following types of federal student loans will not accrue interest during deferment:

Direct subsidized

Subsidized Stafford loans

Perkins loans

The subsidized portion of direct consolidation loans and FFEL consolidation loans

Unsubsidized loans will always accrue interest.

To apply for a deferment because of financial reasons, you must fall under one of the following designations:

Unemployed

Unemployed Receiving federal or state-based aid like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or another kind of welfare program

Working full-time and earning 150% or less of the federal poverty guidelines for your state and family size

Alternatives to a Credit Card for Paying Private Student Loans

Borrowers with private loans have fewer options than federal student loan borrowers have, but there are still strategies they can take advantage of.

Student Loan Refinance

Refinancing your student loan to a longer term can make your payments more manageable, if you meet the qualifications to refinance. Let’s say you have $50,000 in student loans on a 10-year term at 6% interest. Your current monthly payment is $555. If you refinance those loans to a 20-year term with the same interest rate, your new monthly payment would be $358.

Because your loan term is now longer, you would end up paying $19,359 more in interest over the life of the loan. However, you can always pay extra when you can afford it and repay the loan faster. When times are tough, you can just pay the minimum. Use a student loan calculator to estimate your own payments.

Deferment

Some private student loan companies offer their own deferment programs for eligible borrowers. If you got laid off or suffered a medical emergency, you may be eligible to defer private loans for a few months.

For example, SoFi offers deferment if you lose your job. You have to apply for the program, and if you’re approved you’ll receive a three-month renewable deferment. You can receive 12 months of deferment in total.

If you receive deferment, interest will still accrue and will be added to the original balance when the deferment ends. Borrowers can make interest-only payments during deferment to decrease this burden.

Go online to see if your lender has an official deferment program. Follow the necessary steps to enroll. Most private lenders have to manually approve borrowers, so it may take a few days to hear back.

Lower Other Loan Payments

If the student loan provider won’t defer your loans, the next best step is to contact your other creditors—like your mortgage servicer—to see what they can do. Make a list of all your lenders and bill providers, then contact each of them to see what options are available.

Can you skip an auto loan payment for one month and use the proceeds toward your student loan balance? Does your mortgage lender have a deferment program?

Try negotiating your bills, like your car insurance or monthly rent. Some landlords offer rent discounts to avoid losing responsible tenants who are in a position of temporary financial vulnerability.

