Should I Take A 401(k) Withdrawal To Pay Off My Student Loans?

Sometimes, a smart financial move can feel almost too good to be true, like taking out a 0% APR balance transfer credit card to pay off your high-interest credit card debt.

But is withdrawing from your retirement account to pay off your student loans the same kind of trick?

Last year, Congress relaxed the rules on 401(k) and individual retirement account (IRA) withdrawals, making it easier for investors to remove money from their retirement accounts. For student loan borrowers, is now the time to cash out your 401(k) and become debt-free?

Before raiding your nest egg, read on to learn about some possible consequences you could face, and the alternatives you should consider instead.

Risks of Using a 401(k) Withdrawal

If you have money in a 401(k), you’re allowed to withdraw it. But there are some major drawbacks to cashing out your 401(k) before retirement.

You’ll Owe Taxes and Fees

Whether you have a traditional or a Roth 401(k), you’ll have to pay a 10% penalty on withdrawals if you’re younger than 59 1/2. You’ll also owe income taxes on the withdrawal, based on your current tax bracket.

You can avoid the 10% penalty if you live in an area affected by a natural disaster, not including the Covid-19 pandemic. This recent change was part of the stimulus bill passed by Congress in December 2020.

You’ll Lose Out on Potential Earnings

One of the biggest drawbacks to making early withdrawals from your 401(k) is the loss of future compound interest. When you withdraw money from your investments, you forfeit any future earnings.

Let’s say someone in the 22% tax bracket withdraws $10,000 from their 401(k) to pay off their student loans. They would end up paying $2,200 in taxes to the IRS come tax time, on top of a 10% early withdrawal penalty of $1,000.

That might sound bad, but it gets even worse if you consider the long-term consequences.

“That current cost is a lot, but not as much as the opportunity cost,” said Ben Wacek, founder and lead financial planner at Guide Financial Planning in Minneapolis. “If you had left that $10,000 in the account for the next 40 years to grow at 8%, you would end up with over $217,000.”

What to Do Instead of Taking a 401(k) Withdrawal

Using money from your 401(k) should be a last resort. Here are some options to explore before you reach that point:

Apply for Loan Deferment

Deferment is a federal loan program that allows borrowers to skip payments for up to a year at a time without going into default. Borrowers can defer their loans for three years in total.

There are different deferment programs for specific circumstances. They include:

Cancer treatment deferment

Economic hardship deferment

Graduate fellowship deferment

In-school deferment

Military service and post-active duty student deferment

Parent PLUS borrower deferment

Rehabilitation training deferment

Unemployment deferment

If you have the following kinds of loans, interest will not accrue during deferment:

Direct subsidized loans

Subsidized federal Stafford Loans

Federal Perkins Loans

The subsidized portion of direct consolidation loans

The subsidized portion of Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program consolidation loans

Interest will accrue if you have any other type of federal loan. When the deferment period is over, all accrued interest will be capitalized, meaning it will be added to the principal balance.

This will increase your total balance, and your monthly payments may now be higher than they were before. You may also end up paying more interest over the life of the loan. This is why you shouldn’t defer loans unless you’re at risk of default.

You can apply for deferment online through Federal Student Aid through the specific program you’re eligible for. If you don’t qualify for a deferment, your next best option is to apply for forbearance.

Apply for Forbearance

Borrowers with federal loans have access to forbearance, which is similar to deferment. The main difference is that interest will always accrue while your loans are in forbearance, no matter what kind of loan you have. All types of federal loans are eligible for forbearance.

You generally have to prove that you’re having trouble making payments to qualify for forbearance. You may be asked to show proof of unemployment or financial hardship, like your bank statements or pay stubs. Receiving food stamps or being on another form of government aid may also count.

Forbearance is manually approved and granted for one year at a time. You can renew it for three years in total.

You can make interest-only payments during forbearance if you want to avoid having the interest capitalized at the end of the forbearance period. Interest will not capitalize on Perkins loans.

Many private lenders offer their own forbearance programs, and the time frame depends on the specific lender and their restrictions. For example, CommonBond offers a 24-month forbearance program. SoFi offers a 12-month forbearance program and also provides job counseling for unemployed borrowers.

Contact your private lender and ask about your forbearance options. You may have to reapply as often as every month to remain eligible.

Switch to an Income-based Repayment Plan

The federal government offers income-driven repayment (IDR) plans for borrowers with direct loans. If you have FFEL or Perkins loans, you can consolidate them into a direct consolidation loan to become eligible for income-driven repayment.

Income-driven repayment plans base the monthly payment on your income and family size. Depending on your salary and how many dependents you have, you may see a drastic difference in your monthly payments.

Let’s say you’re not married, earn $50,000 a year and have two children. You also owe $30,000 in student loans. Under the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan, which calculates your monthly payment based on 10% of your discretionary income, your monthly payment would decrease from $286 a month to $145 a month.

These repayment plans also come with a loan forgiveness benefit. You generally have to make 20 or 25 years’ worth of payments, after which time the remaining loan balance is forgiven. You will owe taxes on the forgiven amount. The time frame depends on the type of IDR plan you choose, the kind of loans you have and when you graduated.

You can apply for an IDR plan even if you’re unemployed. In this case, you would have a $0 monthly payment. Borrowers may be better off with IDR instead of deferment or forbearance, because those $0 monthly payments still will count toward loan forgiveness.

You can apply for an income-driven repayment plan at any time. You’re required to certify your income once a year, but you can also resubmit your application at any time. For example, if your hours at work get cut, you can resubmit your form so your payments will be decreased.

Refinance Private Loans

If you have private student loans, you can refinance them to fit your current situation. If you’re having cash-flow problems, you could refinance them to a longer term, as long as you meet the lender’s qualifications. This will lower your monthly payment and free up more money for other needs. One possible downside to choosing a longer-term loan is that you may end up paying more in total interest over the life of the loan.

If you want to pay off your loans faster, you could refinance to a lower interest rate. This may also lower your monthly payment. But if you can afford to pay the same amount you were paying before refinancing, you’ll repay the loan faster and save on interest at the same time.

Borrowers with federal loans should be wary of refinancing, because they’ll lose all the associated benefits of federal loans, including income-driven repayment, deferment and generous forbearance options.

Contact the Lender

If you’ve exhausted all your options and are still struggling to afford your student loan payments, contact your lender. They may have special programs you haven’t applied for, such as interest rate- or payment-reduction plans, or be willing to defer your loans for a longer period.

