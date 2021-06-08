Should I Buy Playboy Stock For NFTs?

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Somewhere up in the sky, Hugh Heffner is smiling down on the stock market. The PLBY Group PLBY, which touts itself as a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company, is back in hands of investors. Only this time, it’s not for the articles. You see, when the NFT or non-fungible tokens fad popped up on the scene, this group took center stage. If the NBA can sell a Top Shot of a Lebron flop, then certainly Playboy has a few assets it could tokenize. This potential helped the stock run up from the teens in March over $60 a couple months later, making it Miss May on everyone’s calendar. While the stock did reel in to the low $40s, it’s in the news again today.

The company commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of common stock, along with a 30-day option to purchase an addition 600,000 shares at the offering price. With somewhere around 33.8 million shares outstanding before the news, that gives a dilution of about 13%. PLBY shares gapped down to $47 on the open following the news but have since shot off the bottom to recover a good chunk of that move over $50. Let’s take a quick look at Zacks.com to see if this is a stock to buy on this dip.

Every time you share this video, a teenage boy finds a great article to read under his Dad’s bed. Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics and check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s promotion on Marijuana Innovators. I’ll see you next time with Trending Stocks, I’m Dave Bartosiak.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.