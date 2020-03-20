Should I Buy Carnival Stock?

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has had to cease all operations and while it plans to reopen most of its brands in mid-April that date seems much more like a wish than reality.

Shares in the company have dropped dramatically as investors wonder whether the company will be able to make a comeback. It's a huge reversal for the once strong brand that perhaps creates a buying opportunity.

Carnival has suspeded its operations. image source: Carnival.

How bad has it gotten for Carnival?

Shares of the cruise line were trading at $12.66 as of 10:30 on March 20. That's a drop of over $47 from its 52-week high of $44.67.

It's easy to see why shares have fallen. Carnival has not only had to cancel all of its cruises for who knows how long, it has also had to issue refunds for customers who request one. Of course, it hopes that customers will ask for credit toward a future cruise instead of cashback, but for canceled cruises its customers can opt for either.

That means that while the flow of money coming in has likely slowed to a trickle (some people are presumably booking future cruises), the amount of cash going out has accelerated. The company is managing this at least in part by borrowing more money.

Carnival has given notice to its lenders that it intends to borrow approximately $3 billion for six months. This move means that the company will have fully drawn down the Facility Agreement, according to a press release.

"The Corporation borrowed under the Facility Agreement in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak," the company noted. "The proceeds from the Facility Agreement borrowings will be available to be used for working capital, general corporate or other purposes."

$3 billion would equal the company's net income in 2019 where it earned $4.32 per adjusted share ($3 billion), a slight drop from $3.2 billion in the previous year. The company had $4.2 billion in expenses in its most-recent quarter, but some of that (like the roughly $600 million it spent on food and fuel) will drop given that it's not operating.

Carnival closed 2019 with roughly $2 billion in cash or equivalents on hand and another $1 billion or so in other assets. The cruise line had a little over $9 billion in long-term debt as of the close of 2019 and it paid out a $0.50 dividend on March 13, though it has not announced whether it will suspend future payments.

Is Carnival a buy?

Carnival has the cash available to make it through a few months -- longer if it lays people off and further tightens its belt. It likely also has the ability to borrow more money as it has considerable physical assets to secure loans against.

That leaves the question as to whether you should buy to whether you believe that customers will come back. As a frequent cruiser, I tend to believe they will once it's clearly safe.

It's impossible to know when that will be and the first cruises may be sparsely attended compared to normal. Carnival has also been aggressive in getting past customers to come back (I have only been on two cruises with the company and am getting offered significant discounts on cruises that are well in the future. Normally my gambling rating with Carnival only gets me that type of offer for cruises sailing within a few weeks with much more modest discounts for far-off bookings).

Carnival has a loyal customer base that will come back quickly. When the greater public sees that cruising is safe, they will book cruises assuming they did not experience financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

This won't be a quick recovery for Carnival. The company will be offering discounts (and comps to loyal customers/gamblers who rate them) and filling cabins with people booking using credit. It's going to post a huge loss in the upcoming quarter (though the company has not given any specific guidance) and it may struggle to make money in the following quarter as well.

After that, however, I do believe that profits will return, debt will be repaid, and a new normal will settle in. That could include a dividend cut or suspension but if you have a long-range (think five years or more) horizon, the company is a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.