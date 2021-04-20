Should HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Be Disappointed With Their 100% Profit?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) share price is up 100% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 55% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Also impressive, the stock is up 58% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

HomeStreet was able to grow EPS by 123% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 100% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on HomeStreet, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:HMST Earnings Per Share Growth April 20th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of HomeStreet, it has a TSR of 104% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that HomeStreet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 104% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HomeStreet better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - HomeStreet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

HomeStreet is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

