Should Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) was launched on November 16, 2022, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Hartfordfunds. It has amassed assets over $200.37 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.19%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.31%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector -- about 32.8% of the portfolio. Financials and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp Common Stock Usd.001 (NVDA) accounts for about 6.77% of total assets, followed by Alphabet Inc Cl A Common Stock Usd.001 (GOOGL) and Apple Inc Common Stock Usd.00001 (AAPL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 34.53% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

HDUS seeks to match the performance of the HARTFORD DISCIPLINED US EQUITY INDEX before fees and expenses. The Hartford Disciplined US Equity Index tracks the performance of exchange traded U.S. large-cap equity securities.

The ETF has gained about 10.41% so far this year and is up about 18.62% in the last one year (as of 07/31/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $60.08 and $72.63.

The ETF has a beta of 0.94 and standard deviation of 13.84% for the trailing three-year period. With about 242 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, HDUS is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $869.37 billion in assets, Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares has $971.90 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VOO charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.